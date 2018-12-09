811,798 children to be administered polio drops

Rawalpindi

A Five-day anti-polio drive would commence in the district from December10 to 14. During the campaign, 1950 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 811,798 children less than five years of age.

Talking to journalists, Deputy Commissioner Dr Umer Jahangir said that “We have taken special measures to launch the campaign.

He added that senior staff of the district health department would monitor the working of the teams. Special counters would be set up at public parks, railway stations, bus stands, wagon stands, airport and other transit points to administer anti-polio drops to the children so that no child of five year could remain unattended.”

He said that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. Dr. Umer said that every efforts were being made to make Rawalpindi district polio-free. He hoped the campaign would be result oriented and the set target would be achieved.—APP

