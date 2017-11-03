80pc less dengue cases registered in 2017

Rawalpindi

Due to timely surveillance and anti Dengue spray 80% less cases were registered in 2017 compared to previous year, said District Health Officer Dr Amir Sheikh here Thursday. Chairing a meeting to review anti dengue arrangements, Amir said dengue fever cases have registered a sharp decrease in the city this year as 276 dengue patients were treated at Allied Hospitals, while last year the number of dengue patients were 1160 and 3304 in 2015. He expressed the hope that in November, the number of dengue cases would witness a further decline as weather gets cooler which is not suitable for breeding of dengue mosquito.

He further said the government cannot fight with dengue individually without public support. The public will have to assist the government in this regard.—APP