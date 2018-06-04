80kg stale, stinking meat destroyed

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Following complaints from the citizens in-charge slaughter house Dr. Naseebullah Kakar during a crackdown against selling of substandard meat found many butchers red-handed while selling unverified and poor quality meat here. Acting on a tip-off a team headed by Dr. Naseebullah Kakar raided the meat market and found butchers involved in selling stale and stinking meat in their shops. The team seized over 80 kilograms of stale and stinking beef during the raid and destroyed it on the spot.