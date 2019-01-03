80kg inferior quality animals’ meat destroyed

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

In-charge slaughter house Zhob, Dr. Naseebullah Kakar has said that over 80 kilograms inferior quality meat of emaciated animals has been destroyed out of the city.

The veterinary doctor said that substandard quality meat had been supplied to the market after slaughtering emaciated animals.

He said that selling meat under unhygienic condition and selling unstamped meat would not be tolerated and the Livestock department with the help of the district administration would take strict action to keep a check on such malpractices.

“No leniency would be shown to those playing with human lives and they will be dealt according to the law,” he said, adding following complaints from the citizens the recent action has been taken.

The butchers must make proper arrangements to cover the meat from dust, flies and insects, adding those found guilty would be fined and would be sent behind the bars, he warned.

“The yellow colored meat is from sick and weak animal, which is the main reason of spreading diseases”. He explained.

Earlier acting on a tip-off a team also had raided the meat market and found butchers involved in selling stale and stinking meat in their shops. The team had seized stale and stinking beef during the raid.

It is to be mentioned that cattle suffering from various diseases are being brought to slaughter house here. On the other hand each and every animal either well or ill is being sold in the cattle market.

