80,000 smuggled cell phones seized

Observer Report

Karachi

The Pakistan Customs raided a bungalow in Karachi’s Defence area on Saturday and seized over 80,000 smuggled cell phones.

The Directorate Customs Intelligence Karachi also arrested three suspects in the raid. The phones are estimated to be worth Rs1.2 billion.

The smugglers cleared the phones from the Karachi International Container Terminal through misdeclaration.

Customs Intelligence Karachi Director Sameena Zehra formed a six-member team including ADC Ali Zaman Gardezi and Principal Appraiser Vaqar Qureshi that raided a bungalow in Defence Phase-7 and found cartons containing 80,000 cell phones.

Zehra said even well-reputed companies were misusing the Customs Green Channel facility and misdeclaration cases were on the rise.

She added that the company involved in smuggling the phones had imported 800 containers in the last few years and they were all cleared through the green channel.

On Friday, the Pakistan Customs seized a large quantity of smuggled cell phones and tablets worth Rs284 million being transported in a 40-feet container loaded on a trawler near the Saddar mobile market.