8,000 tons waste removed during Eidul Azha days

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has removed 8,000 tons animal waste from the city during Eidul Azha days.

A comprehensive cleanliness plan was chalked out to get rid of entrails of animals under which 3,000 sanitary workers with 485 vehicles worked day and night, a press release Friday said.

The waste was shifted to transfer stations from where it was moved to landfill site at Losar through dumpers.

The Managing Director of RWMC Rizwan Dil Qureshi monitored the cleanliness operation while Assistant Commissioner Zahid Khan along with RWMC officials visited several city areas and supervised the entire operation.—APP

