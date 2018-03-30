`8,000 saplings distributed

As many as 8,000 saplings have so far been distributed door to door in federal capital under Ghar Ghar Aik Shajar Programme (GGASP). “We have set a target to plant 10,000 saplings under the programme and till date we have visited 8,0000 homes and distributed around 8,000 plants among the residents” a senior official of the Ministry of Climate Change told APP Thursday.

Under the Green Pakistan Programme (GPP), he said, around 18 million saplings had been planted throughout the country.—APP

Related