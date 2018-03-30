8000 Nikkah Khuwans training to commence from April

Rawalpindi

A training workshop for the registration of Nikkah Khuwans Chairmen and secretaries of union councils in Rawalpindi division would be commenced from the first week of April, , said Divisional Coordinator Punjab Commission for Women Protection Qaisar Mehmud Rana here Thursday.

Chairing a meeting to review the arrangements of training workshop, he said that more than eight thousand registered Nikkah Khuwans would be trained to make them conversant with women protection law especially with regard to registration of Nikkah form.—APP