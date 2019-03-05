800 Pakistani stranded at Bangkok airport

Observer Report

Karachi

More than 800 Pakistani passengers travelling to their home country from different destinations have been stranded at the Bangkok airport for the past six days as military tensions with India forced the closure of Pakistani airspace.

The stranded citizens, among them women, children, senior citizens, and ailing passengers, have been facing difficulties due to a lack of adequate facilities at the Thai airport, and have appealed to the Pakistani government to help them return to their homeland as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority said Pakistan had reopened its airspace on Monday.

