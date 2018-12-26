80 PML-N activists booked for ‘attacking police’

About 80 PML-N workers, including 15 women, were booked on charges of creating law and order situation and attacking police, sources said.

The cases have been registered at Ramna police station in response to a complaint lodged by its SHO Inspector Jamshid Khan.

They were booked under Anti-Terrorism Act, PPCs 353, 148, 149 and 186, the police said, adding that about 27 workers were nominated in the FIR, while the rest were unidentified.

The police, however, arrested only one worker who was later produced in the court from where he was given in police custody on physical remand.

The accused nominated in the FIR are the residents of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujar Khan and Murree, the police said. The FIR said 65 men and 15 women came to G-11/1 near Darbar Chowk and started chanting slogans.

They also created disturbance and attacked the police with batons and stones, injuring police officials, the police claimed.

Later, they dispersed when the police fired tear gas. One of the workers was arrested from the spot, it stated.—INP

