80 Pakistani athletes to feature in 10 competitions of CW Games

Islamabad

Pakistan will be sending 80 athletes to participate in 10 competitions of the Commonwealth Games scheduled to be held in Australia from April 5 to 15.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director media Muhammad Azam Dar said about 80 players will participate in the 10 competitions of the CW Games.

‘The 10 competitions include athletics, badminton, boxing, hockey, shooting, squash, swimming, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling,’ he said and added the training camps for the preparation of the games is underway at the Pakistan Sports Complex and at other centers.

‘The decision to take part in 10 competitions of the games was unanimously approved with consultation of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA),’ he said.

He said PSB has sent a summary of Rs 33 million to Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) which is under consideration in the Ministry of Finance.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan will surely grab medals in games including weightlifting and wrestling. Responding to a question, he said PSB is giving all out facilities to the players but in return PSB just want good results.

‘Pakistan’s participation in the games includes athletics (men and women one each 2), badminton (men and women two each 4), boxing (4 men), hockey (18 men), shooting (5 men and 2 women), squash (men and women two each 4), swimming (men and women one each 2), table tennis (men and women two each 4), weightlifting (8 men) and wrestling (5 men),’ he said.—APP