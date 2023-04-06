80% infrastructure development work on BEZ completed

Bannu Economic Zone (BEZ) is near completion as 80% of construction work has been completed on the project and the remaining work will complete soon.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak said while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

Enveloping the vast land of 408 acres, Bannu Economic Zone is geographically located in close proximity to districts Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, Karak and D.I.Khan. Construction work on road infrastructure, water supply, and boundary wall and security gate has been completed.—APP