80% construction work of Raiwind railway station completed: Saad

LAHORE : Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique says PML-N will win next general elections on the basis of its performance.

He was talking to newsmen in Lahore after inspecting under construction work Raiwind Railway Station in the outskirts of the city.

During the visit Saad Rafique said that 80 percent construction work of the railway station has been completed.

To a question, Saad Rafique said everyone should have freedom to speak in a democratic country.

Later, talking to media in Okara, Minister of Railways said t he always promoted merit in the Pakistan Railways and never took dictation.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said PML (N) will contest the general elections on its symbol (Lion) and seat adjustment with other parties is possible.