8-year-old boy allegedly tortured to death by seminary teacher

In the latest incident of corporal punishment on children, an eight-year-old boy died after allegedly beaten up by a seminary teacher in the city’s Bin Qasim Town on Sunday.

The local police said the child was meted out harsh punishment first by his family members and then by the teacher for not going to a seminary for religious lessons.

His parents alleged their son was subjected to torture by his teacher, which resulted in his death. However, they seemed to be reluctant to seek legal action against the teacher.

Following the death of the minor boy, his family members and the residents of area caught the teacher and handed him over to police.—NNI

