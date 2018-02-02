8 wounded by Indian shelling

Our Correspondent

Kotli( AJK)

Indian shelling from across the restive Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday left at least eight civilians, including four women, wounded in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to AJK officials, the shelling that began in the morning targeted different villages in Khuiratta sector of Kotli district. Residents described it as the “heaviest” shelling in many weeks.

“They targeted civilian populations with heavy weapons, scaring women and children,” said Chaudhry Zarafat, a resident of Khuiratta sector.

Kotli Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Raja Irfan Saleem said that at least eight people were wounded in the village of Sehri Chattar in Khuiratta.

He identified them as Shahnawaz, 24, his 18-year-old brother Ehtisham, 25-year-old Muhammad Farooq, 35-year-old Fareeha, her 16-year-old daughter Amina Ilyas, 40-year-old Shaheena, 25-year-old Tussaraf Begum, and 50-year-old Muhammad Fiaz.

“Amina was referred to Rawalpindi on account of her critical condition, while all other injured were treated at Kotli’s District Headquarters Hospital,” Medical Superintendent Dr Tariq Mehmood said. The worst hit sector in Kotli has been Nakyal where dozens of people have fallen victim to the fresh spate of ceasefire violations by Indian troops.