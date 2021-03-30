8 violators of SOPs booked

The district administration has registered cases against eight persons in a single day for non use of face masks and violating Corona SOPs, including three banks, plaza management and 4 persons at public points(General Bus Stand and shopping mall Tandlianwala) while sealed two mobile shops at kutcheri bazaar.

In addition, people without face masks present in the Roundabout clock tower were made to stand as punishment facing towards clock tower for some minutes.

DC Muhammad Ali suddenly checked the implementation of Corona SOPs at various banks and plazas and took action on violation of Corona SOPs at Bank Al Habib, Habib Bank, Faisal Bank on Bilal Road besides plaza and directed to register FIR against management. ACs City and Saddr – Syed Ayub Bukhari and Umar Maqbool was also with him.

The DC said that the third wave of Corona is increasing day by day and against those who do not implement SOPs and do not wear face masks they have to face FIR beside arrest now, therefore, while proving to be a responsible citizen, make sure to use the face mask in any case to avoid legal action.