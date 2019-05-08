Colorado

At least eight teenaged students were wounded Tuesday in a school shooting by fellow pupils in the US state of Colorado, police said, across town from one of the worst gun massacres in the country´s modern history. Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said several of the students hurt were in critical condition, including some in surgery. No staff or teachers were known to be wounded. The youngest injured student was 15. Two suspects were in custody — an adult man and a male youth. Both attended the school. There were no further suspects.

The two individuals “walked into the STEM school, got deep inside the school and engaged students in two separate locations,” the sheriff added, noting the shooting took place at the high school, where students spend the last four years before college.—AFP