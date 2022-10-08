8 murdered in Sheikhupura village

Eight people were hacked to death with an axe as they slept after police recovered eight bodies from different locations in Hechidar village of Sheikhupura on Saturday.

According to the police, all the people were killed using a sharp object like an axe. All the victims were sleeping in the fields. The incident took place on the night between Friday and Saturday.

Sheikhupura District Police Officer Faisal Mukhtar said that soon after they received the report of the incident, the police team rushed to the spot.

According to officials, the accused seems to be mentally instable, however, investigation over the incident is being carried out.