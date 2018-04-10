8 MPs quit PML-N, demand new province of Southern Punjab

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

In an important political development, eight Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) legislators, including six MNAs and two MPAs have announced to quit the PML-N and vowed to create a separate province for Southern Punjab under the banner of ‘South Punjab Province Front’ (SPPF) that would be headed by former interim prime minister Balakh Sher Mazari.

The MNAs who announced to quit the PML-N are: Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar (MNA Rahim Yar Khan), Tahir Iqbal (MNA from Vehari), Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon (MNA from Multan), Basit Bukhari (MNA from Muzaffargarh), Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareshak (MNA from DG Khan) and Saleemullah Chauhdry.

The two MPAs namely Ali Asghar Manda and Tariq Mehmood Bajwa announced to contest the next general elections as independent candidates from their respective constituencies.

The announcement was made at a news conference here on Monday. The disgruntled PML-N law makers also announced that they will be resigning from their seats. They demanded that the country be divided into new provinces “for the security of the future of the children of South Punjab.”

Khusro Bakhtiar, who was accompanied with like-minded lawmakers said, “The purpose of the press conference is to announce the creation of a new province.”

Bakhtiar said, “New provincial demarcations are the need of the time. We are not here to start a rift — time has made the need for new provinces very apparent. The demarcation of new provinces will ensure that funds allocated for Rajanpur are not given to Multan,” he said, adding “All we want is equality amongst the regions.”

To a question, Bakhtiar said they have a single point agenda i.e., the creation of a new province in South Punjab under the banner of the ‘South Punjab Province Front’.

According to Bakhtiar, the size of South Punjab is almost the same as Khyber Paktunkhawa, we have 46 MNAs in the assembly at the moment and yet, they barely give us one seat in the Senate. Bakhtiar stated that it was necessary to create new provinces for strengthening the federation. “We should start thinking about the future as southern Punjab tops poverty chart with 51pc rate”.

“The recently concluded population census makes it overtly clear that southern Punjab makes 50pc of Punjab’s population. Several key politicians are on our back”, stated Bakhtiar. He said, “Poverty rates are higher than 51% in southern Punjab.”

To a question, he said, “I greatly admire and respect Lahore but cannot forget the pain of south Punjab where my ancestors are buried.” He said that the South Punjab Province Front will take its message to the people through the media, schools and people to people contact. Tahir Iqbal said: “This demand [for a new province] is not a new one, it is a demand our ancestors made and a demand our children will make. It is time we are given equal rights, the need [for a different province in South Punjab] is not a linguistic problem. Our demand is simply to safeguard our rights.”

Bakhtiar also took a jibe at wrong priorities of Punjab government while lamenting that people did not have access to clean water, electricity while rulers were making Orange Line Metro Bus projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak said that deprivations in South Punjab could only be ended by creating a separate province. “Today, we are initiating a movement for stability of Pakistan. Creation of new units will curb hatred”. Dreshak said, “We will not sit idle till creation of new province and will knock door of every politician for aforementioned cause”.

Rana Qasim asserted that federation weakens when deprivations exceeds while the backwardness of southern Punjab isn’t hidden.

Basit Bukhari said that he was tendering resignation from NA seats.

Two PML-N MPAs Ali Asghar Manda and Tariq Mehmood Bajwa announced they will be contesting in the 2018 general elections from the National Assembly as independent candidates.

Ali Asghar Manda has been a member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab since 2008. He was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab as a candidate of PML-N from PP-165 Sheikhupura-IV constituency in the 2008 general elections and was re-elected in 2013. Tariq Mehmood Bajwa has also been a member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab since 2008. He was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab as a PML-N from PP-170 Nankana Sahib-I constituency in general elections 2008 and re-elected in 2013.