8 militants gunned down in Balochistan: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a handout on Thursday that eight militants were killed in the Kech district of Balochistan, adding that the neutralized militants terrorists had attempted to ambush a convoy of security forces in the district.

The handout by the Pakistan Army’s media wing read that the security forces not only foiled this cowardly attempt, but they also immediately commenced a follow-up operation to hunt down the fleeing terrorists using ground and aviation assets without any loss of life.

It said that on the morning of February 23, a suspected hideout of terrorists was identified in Mazaaband Range, where a sanitisation operation was launched.

In the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, eight terrorists were killed, while a large cache of arms and ammunition, including explosives, has also been recovered.

The ISPR vowed that the security forces of Pakistan would continue to thwart any attempt by inimical elements, at the behest of hostile intelligence agencies, to disrupt hard-earned peace in the province.

2 terrorists having 1,000 detonators held in Karachi