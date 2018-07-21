8 lakh security personnel to be deployed on Election Day: ECP

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretary Babar Yaqoob on Saturday stated that as many as 4.5 lakh policemen and 3.5 lakh troops will be deployed across country to perform security duties in General Elections 2018.

Yaqoob was talking to media in Islamabad.

“Law enforcement agencies will perform their duties under ECP’s code of conduct. The authority to start and end polling rests with presiding officers”, Yaqoob told reporters.

Yaqoob categorically turned down rumors shrouding General Elections 2018 while stating that returning officers (ROs) have received necessary items.

“Close Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV) will be installed before July 25 (Election Day) whereas polling scheme will be released on Google Maps today”, stated Yaqood while adding that electoral body had not barred any candidate from election campaign. He said, “ECP took immediate action over halting Bilawal Bhutto’s convoy”

