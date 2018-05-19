8 killed in Texas school shooting

Observer Report

Chicago

At least eight people were killed when a student opened fire on his classmates at a Texas high school on Friday, authorities said.

“There are multiple fatalities,” the sheriff of Harris County, Ed Gonzalez, told a news briefing. “There could be anywhere between eight to 10, the majority being students.”

US President Donald Trump expressed “sadness and heartbreak” over shooting at a Texas high school.

Describing the incident as “absolutely horrific,” Trump said: “This has been going on too long in our country.”

“My administration is determined to do everything in our power to protect our students, secure our schools, and to keep weapons out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves, and to others,” he added. Trump has previously shied away from gun control measures in favor of arming teachers.