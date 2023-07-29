At least eight people, including a child, were killed and nine others were injured on Friday when a van carrying tourists plunged into a ravine near Babusar Pass in the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan, officials said. Diamer Rescue 1122 District Coordinator Shaukat Riaz, while confirming the death toll, said the accident took place after the vehicle collided with a car.

Meanwhile, Chilas Deputy Superintendent of Police Wazir Liaqat said the van, carrying 16 tourists, was headed to Gilgit from Sahiwal. “After it fell into the ravine, the van caught fire,” he said adding that the wounded persons were being moved to the Chilas Regional Headquarters Hospital. The DSP said one body had been brought to the health facility in Chilas while the remaining were referred to Naran. He further stated that the deaths occurred due to severe injuries. Liaqat added the wounded included four women, four children and a man.