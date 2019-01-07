8 killed, 973 injured in road accidents

Eight persons were killed while 973 sustained injuries in different accidents across the province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 863 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab.

Out of the injured 596 were seriously injured requiring shifting to different hospitals. Whereas, 377 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Further analysis showed that 393 drivers, 14 underage drivers.—APP

