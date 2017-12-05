8 killed, 45 injured in traffic accidents across country

Lahore/Chistian

Eight people were killed and over 45 others sustained injuries in various traffic accidents across the country on Monday. According to details, a father died and his son was injured when a train crushed their motorcycle in Mustafabad area of Lahore. Fifty-year-old father Rafaqat died on the spot while his seriously injured son Waqas was rushed to hospital.

Meanwhile, another man and his son were killed on the spot and three others people injured in a collision between a trawler and car on Bhawalnagar Road in Chistian. The Rescue team shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital. In another traffic accident a man died and five others were injured in a tractor trolley-car clash in Iqbal Nagar area of Chichawatni. After providing first aid the Rescue 1122 team shifted the injured people to Civil Hospital Mian Chunnu. More than 35 woman workers were injured when the private bus carrying them to the mill collided with a truck on Lahore Road in Pindi Bhattian.

The injured women workers were shifted by the rescue workers to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was seriously injured when his neck was severed by the string of a kite near Bakar Mandi area in Gujranwala. The injured man was admitted in the Civil Hospital. Police has initiated investigations. In Lahore, angry protestors blocked the roads for traffic after a speeding truck crushed two real brothers to death in Litton Road area of city.

The protestors demanded arrest of the truck driver at the earliest, who managed to flee from the scene of the deadly accident. Meanwhile, in Karachi a youth died and his friend was injured after a trailer crushed a motorcyclist near Ayesha Manzil area. Police has arrested the trailer driver.—INP