8 injured in roadside blast

Staff reporter

Quetta

At least eight people including two policemen were injured in a blast targeting police vehicle in Dera Murad Jamali on Monday evening.

Police officials told media that unidentified miscreants had planted an improvised explosive device in a motorcycle parked on the roadside. A police vehicle passing through the area was the target of the blast, police said.

The injured were rushed to nearby Naseerabad hospital for medical treatment and an emergency was imposed in the hospital. The windowpanes of nearby shops and houses were smashed due to the impact of the blast.