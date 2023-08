At least seven students and a teacher suffered critical injuries in a road accident occurred in Baleli area of Quetta on Tuesday, police said.

They said that a speeding passenger coach hit a school van coming from opposite side within the precincts of Khulak PS. Resultantly, seven students and a teacher going home after completion of school hours sustained injuries, of them one critically. They injured, soon after the incident, shifted to the Trauma Center, Quetta for medical aid.