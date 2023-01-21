8 injured as blast derails train in Bolan

At least eight people were injured in an explosion near a railway track in the Paneer area of Balochistan’s Bolan district on Friday, a senior Railways official said.
Pakistan Railways spokesperson in Balochistan, Muhammad Kashif, told media that the blast occurred when the Peshawar-bound Jaffer Express was passing by the area. The train was coming from Machh area.
As a result of the blast, six bogies of the train derailed causing injuries to at least eight people, he added.
The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital while an emergency has been declared across all hospitals in the district.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kach Agha Samiullah also confirmed the incident. He said it was a remote-control explosion that derailed multiple bogies of the train.