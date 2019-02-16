Daily Pakistan Observer -

8 held; arms, valuables recovered

The police arrested eight outlaws, recovered awan bomb, arms and other valuables during separate actions in the metropolis on Saturday.
The New Industrial Area Police arrested an accused Naseem Khan s/o Muhammad Zubair from Siddiquabad graveyard Sector B/6. A awan bomb, pistol with three rounds, fake police card, police uniform, driving license, Rs5,500 cash, cell phone and other valuables were recovered from his possession.
A bike lifter was arrested by Gordon police with a stolen bike and arms during a raid.
The Mubina Town police after exchange of fire arrested three car lifters from car parking of Samama Shopping Centre situated at University Road Karachi.—INP

