8 gamblers arrested

The police arrested eight gamblers with cash, mobile phones and other valuables during a raid on gambling den in the metropolis. Police said that on a tip-off it raided a gambling den located in Awami Chowk of Baloch Colony in Karachi.During raid the police arrested eight gamblers with Rs72,000 cash, computers and 13 mobile phones. However, the owner of the gambling den managed to escape. The police confiscated the recovered cash and other valuables and after registering a case against the detainees started an investigation.—INP

