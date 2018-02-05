8 dead in tribal clash in Chaghi district

Our Correspondent

Chagi

At least eight people were killed in an armed tribal clash near the Pak-Afghan border in Balochistan’s Chagi district on Sunday.

Levies sources said the two armed tribes clashed over a land dispute at Baramcha area near the Afghan border. Both sides used heavy weapons against each other. Reinforcements were called in by the district administration to bring the situation under the control while panic prevailed among locals in the aftermath of the clash.

Levies sources said six victims belonged to one tribe and two to the other.