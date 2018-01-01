8 dead in IHK clashes

Srinagar

Freedom fighters stormed a paramilitary camp in Indian-held Kashmir early Sunday leaving eight dead, police and security forces said.

Armed fighters lobbed grenades and fired automatic rifles to enter the camp of India’s Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) outside the main city of Srinagar, triggering a fierce exchange of fire as hundreds of soldiers and special counterinsurgency police surrounded the area.

“Four CRPF soldiers died in the attack. We killed three militants, the body of one of them is yet to be retrieved,” inspector general of police, Munir Ahmed Khan said.

A spokesperson for the paramilitary force, Rajesh Yadav earlier said another trooper died of cardiac arrest during the initial assault. Three paramilitary troopers were wounded, Yadav said.

Officials said Sunday that at least 206 fighters, 57 civilians and 78 Indian security forces personnel had been killed during the year, making it the deadliest in a decade.—Reuters