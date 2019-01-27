8 dead after Houthi militias shell camp in Yemen

Haradh, Yemen

The Houthi militias shelled a camp for displaced persons in Haradh in Yemen’s Hajjah province on Saturday, killing seven people and wounding 30 others. The wounded included women and children, and that the camp is located about 15 kilometers from areas where clashes occur. The shelling was carried out by guided missile.

Meanwhile in Hodeidah, a Yemeni military source said that “the militias shelled grain mills and silos where wheat is stored using a number of missiles,” causing severe damage.

The militias targeted the mills in order to prevent a visit, which was scheduled for Friday by the United Nations, and to obstruct the agreement made to facilitate the distribution of relief materials to Sanaa and the coastal strip.— DNA

