8 dead, 967 hurt in 866 road accidents in Punjab

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 866 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs 08 people died, whereas 967 were injured. Out of this, 573 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 394 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

The majority 66pc involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce this an increasing the number of Road Traffic Crashes.

Further, the analysis showed that 344 drivers, 37 underage drivers, 150 pedestrians, and 481 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 203 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 201 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 93 in Faisalabad with 103 victims and at third Multan with 72 RTCs and 78 victims.

The details further reveal that 975 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 742 males & 233 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 188 were under 18 years of age, 520 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 267 victims were reported above 40 years of age.