8 dead, 757 injured in 666 RTCs

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 666 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these RTCs 8 people died, whereas 757 were injured. Out of this, 460 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 297 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden on hospitals.

The majority (66%) involved motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the number of Road Traffic Crashes.

Further, the analysis showed that 283 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 107 pedestrians, and 375 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 131 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 132 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 68 in Faisalabad with 76 victims and at third Multan with 53 RTCs and 58 victims.

The details further reveal that 765 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 591 males & 174 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 139 were under 18 years of age, 433 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 193 victims were reported above 40 years of age.