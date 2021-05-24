8 dacoits killed, 2 cops martyred in police operation

Our Correspondent Shikarpur

Eight dacoits were killed and two cops martyred in encounter between Singh police and dacoits gang during an ongoing operation in Kacha area of Shikarpur.

Talking to media persons on Monday Regional Police Officer Kamran Fazal said that police launched an operation in Kacha area after four people were killed in a firing incident in Shikarpur’s area of Garhi Tegho.

During the police operation, the robbers put up fierce resistance and fought with heavy weapons. Armed men also damaged the armoured personnel carrier.

Two cops were martyred, eight dacoits were killed and three of the kidnappers were arrested by the police. The RPO said that the police had achieved great success in the operation.