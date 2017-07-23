8 cops injured in thrashing by Indian Army in Ganderbal

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, eight policemen, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector, were injured after Indian Army men thrashed them in Gund area of Ganderbal district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a police official told media that Army soldiers of 24 Rashtriya Rifles barged into police station Gund, beat up policemen on duty and ransacked the property of the police station late Friday night. He said that at least 32 army men in civvies barged into the police station building and attacked the policemen there. The army men according to reports were on way to Amarnath Yatra and were travelling beyond the cut off time. As per the directions of Inspector General.—KMS