8 cops injured in Pulwama grenade attack

At least eight policemen were injured Friday afternoon after a grenade lobbed by suspected militants exploded within the premises of the local Tehsil office, here in Pulwama town of south Kashmir.

The injured are all stable, as per the Pulwama District Hospital doctors, even as two of the policemen have been shifted to the Army’s base hospital in Srinagar.

The explosion, as per police reports, took place at about 3:35 pm Friday afternoon. “It was a powerful explosion, apparently aimed at the police station next to the Tehsil office. The explosion, apart from injuring eight policemen, shattered the glass of more than a dozen vehicles parked inside the Tehsil office,” a senior police official told Kashmir Reader.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, South Kashmir Range, S P Pani confirmed that all the injured were policemen.

“Eight have been injured in total. All are stable, two have been shifted to Srinagar,” Pani said.

Replying to a querry on the condition of the two policemen shifted to the Army base hospital in Srinagar, Pulwama District Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Rashid Parra said the two are stable. “Some necessary tests, however, needed to be carried out,” he said. He identified the two policemen as Muhammad Shafi of Rajouri and Ghulam Nabi of Pakherpora in Budgam district.—KMS