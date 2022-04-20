8 anti-social elements held

Police have arrested eight anti social elements including three proclaimed offenders and five drug peddlers from different areas of the district. Cases under the act have been registered against them and have been sent behind the bars.

The arrested proclaimed offenders include Muhammad Bilal r/o Domel, Muhammad Maroof r/o Chakwal and Zubair Hussain Shah. Similarly police arrested five drug peddlers and recovered 2.5 kg chars and 1.1 kg opium from their possession.

The drug peddlers arrested include Abdul Manan r/o Bara, Muhammad Saeed r/o Khunda, Abdul Razaq r/o Hangu, Riaz Khan r/o Peshawar and Sanaullah r/o Torangabad.