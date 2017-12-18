8.4m kids to be vaccinated in anti-polio campaign

Peshawar

As many as 1 million 40 thousand children below the age of five years will be vaccinated during three days anti-polio vaccination campaign which will start in FATA from Monday. Total 4349 teams, comprising 3964 mobile teams, 286 fixed teams and 99 transit teams have been constituted, said the spokesman. Coordinator Emergency Operation Center (EOC) FATA Muhammad Zubair Khan advised EOC FATA Team that every child under five years’ in FATA should be vaccinated with focus on persistently missed and on the move children during anti polio campaign.

Coordinator EOC FATA said improvement in the quality of campaign at North and South Waziristan Agencies is important to sustain zero polio case status in FATA. He said vaccinators at transit points especially in Khyber, North and South Waziristan Agencies should remain vigilant and vaccinate every child under the age of five traveling to and from their respective agencies. He further that it would not have been possible without the dedication of polio teams and support of parents and caregivers that not a singly polio case reported from last 16 months and I am sure that same commitment and zeal will be demonstrated in the upcoming anti polio vaccination campaigns as well to achieve the ultimate goal of polio eradication in FATA.

In a recent Technical Advisory Group meeting held at Islamabad on December 1, 2017 progress against polio in FATA has been appreciated. International Monitoring Board in its fifteenth report also acknowledged that FATA has mostly met all benchmarks for supplementary immunization activity and surveillance. Sehat Muhafiz polio eradication teams of the Health Department Punjab would visit house-to-house to vaccinate nearly seven million children less than five years in eight districts of Punjab in a campaign starting from Monday, Dec 18. The Punjab Emergency Operations Centre has decided to hold polio eradication campaigns in Lahore, DG Khan, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rawalpindi, RY Khan and Sheikhupura, Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir said. ‘All children of five years will be vaccinated in DG Khan, Lahore, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rawalpindi and RY Khan,’ the minister said. Kh Imran said: ‘The five-day drive is part of the government efforts to provide protection to children.’ Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab Ali Jan Khan urged parents to vaccinate their children during the three-day campaign especially those who were guests.

Globally, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria are the three countries still having polio cases. Punjab is focusing on South Punjab districts as well as Rawalpindi and Lahore because of persistent positive environmental samples. Punjab’s Emergency Operation Coordinator Dr Munir Ahmed said a recent polio case from Lodhran and persistent positive environmental samples were a cause of concern. ‘Positive samples in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and DG Khan and now a polio case in Lodhran highlighted the need to reach out to all children,’ he said.—APP