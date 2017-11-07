7th CPEC JCC to meet on Nov 21

ISLAMABAD :The 7th Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) between the two countries is scheduled to be held here on November 21, sources in ministry of Planning and Development said. The meeting would prominently take up the issue of industrial cooperation in agenda of the committee. The meeting would also approve new projects of Special Economic Zones to be constructed along CPEC routs across the country. The sources added that representatives from private sector investment and business community would be specially invited in the meeting as the government wants to engage the private sector and business community in materializing the phase of Industrial Cooperation under CPEC. Furthermore, financial agreements on three road projects, including KKH (remaining portion), D.I. Khan to Zhob and Khuzdar to Basima is also likely to be signed at the 7th JCC meeting. Meanwhile the ministry also convened a meeting under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning and Development and Interior Ahsan Iqbal here the other day with the business community aimed at taking the chambers and business community on board in order to incorporate their viewpoint and ensure a broad consensus with respect to development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) prior 7th JCC. During the meeting the minister also stressed upon completing feasibility and other formalities of Gilgit-Shandur-Chitral- Chakdara and Naukundi-Mashkhel-Panjgaur roads coinciding with the JCC meeting. About the provision of electricity to Gilgit-Baltistan, Mr Iqbal directed the Ministry of Energy to expedite the already identified potential power projects for GB for their approval by the JCC. The JCC is the apex decision-making forum on the CPEC which is jointly chaired by the planning and development minister and the vice chairman of National Development and Reform Commission of China.

Originally published by APP