7th China-Eurasia Expo depicts Xinjiang’s prosperity | BY Sultan M Hali

7th China-Eurasia Expo depicts Xinjiang’s prosperity

THE seventh China-Eurasia Expo, which concluded last week in Urumqi, capital of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, was a showcase of fruitful cooperation and prosperity.

The expo gathered 864 enterprises from China and abroad at its offline events, with 3,597 companies from 32 countries and regions participating online.

Belying western propaganda of the suppression of the Uygur community and presenting harrowing tales of torture and tyranny against the Muslim population of Xinjiang, the seventh China-Eurasia Expo, presented a picture in total contrast to the false allegations because the expo clinched deals worth over 960 billion Yuan (about 138 billion US dollars) which hit a record level.

The figure is more than three times that of the last expo held in 2018. These deals are mostly in energy and electricity, petroleum and chemicals, coal, infrastructure, garment and textiles, culture and tourism, commerce and logistics, and real estate sectors.

The manufacturing industry accounted for 83.61 percent of all signed investment deals, totalling 809.25 billion Yuan.

Held both online and offline, the grand event focused on business areas with bright market prospects, high-end technology and big-ticket investment projects.

Covering an exhibition area of 40,000 square meters, the expo had established three zones featuring themes such as investment cooperation and commodity trade.

Some statistics collected by this scribe based on customs data show that, in the first eight months of 2022, Xinjiang’s foreign trade exceeded 145.5 billion Yuan, with an increase of 49.6 percent yearly.

Thus, Xinjiang has established cooperative economic relationships with 190 countries and regions.

The fruitful results of the expo have proved the vitality of the vast Xinjiang region, which is striving to develop itself as the core area of the Silk Road Economic Belt, given its unique geographical advantage.

About 1,500 km from Urumqi, a cross-border e-commerce import and export commodities exhibition and trading centre in the Kashgar comprehensive bonded zone is under construction and will be put into use by the end of the year.

It has been learnt from reports gleaned regarding the mega event that the cross-border e-commerce industrial park is being constructed to attract enterprise and promote comprehensive growth of various business models.

In 2022, the aim is to achieve an import and export value of 600 million Yuan in cross-border e-commerce.

The bonded zone focuses on developing the modern service industry and advanced manufacturing.

It realized a foreign trade value of 12.3 billion Yuan in the first eight months. Kashgar, which was once a focal node of the ancient Silk Road, is again destined to achieve fame and prosperity.

The Kashgar Economic Development Zone, which includes the bonded zone, had 4,559 market entities by the end of July, initially forming a cluster of industries, including electronics assembly and processing, textiles and garments, trade and logistics, and providing 42,000 jobs.

It is heartening to note that despite the impediments of international propaganda based on lies and the constraints of the global pandemic COVID-19, China has established 55 national-level opening-up and industry development platforms in Xinjiang, including the economic development zones of Kashgar and Horgos.

Infrastructure construction has played a vital role in boosting the region’s development. On August 30, a new expressway passage linking Yetimbulak Township and Ruoqiang County in Xinjiang opened to traffic, facilitating regional travel and boosting high-quality local economic development.

It is the third expressway connecting Xinjiang with places outside of the region. So far, the length of expressways in Xinjiang has exceeded 7,500 km.

Outbound investment from Xinjiang has involved more than 60 countries and regions. In 2021, Xinjiang’s GDP reached nearly 1.6 trillion Yuan, doubling the figure in 2012.

By taking advantage of natural resources, labour force endowment, and the location of the core area of the Silk Road Economic Belt, Xinjiang’s economy will usher in an unprecedented boom.

Touched by the promise of the event, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the seventh China-Eurasia Expo.

Expressing his sanguine thoughts in the letter, Xi stated that full of vitality and potential for development, the Eurasian continent is a key region for international cooperation on jointly building the Belt and Road.

In recent years, China’s Xinjiang has given full play to its location advantages to actively advance the construction of the core area of the Silk Road Economic Belt and promote the interconnectivity, mutually beneficial cooperation and common development between China and Eurasian countries, with positive results being achieved, Xi added.

He stressed that China is willing to work with other countries to promote the Silk Road spirit that incorporates peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning as well as shared benefits, with the China-Eurasia Expo being a platform.

Meanwhile, China is ready to work with other countries to pursue high-standard and sustainable development that benefits the people, and explore new spheres for Eurasian cooperation, elevate the cooperation to new levels, and promote common development and prosperity, Xi stressed.

The expo was co-hosted by the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and the People’s Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

A key feature of the seventh China-Eurasia Expo was mechanical and electrical equipment, handicrafts and agricultural and sideline products manufactured in Xinjiang.

It is a pity that China’s detractors, who spare no opportunity in denigrating China, hurling accusations of slave labour and the alleged incarceration of Uyghur’s in concentration camps, did not even report the success of this mega event.

Ironically, the West has even adopted legislation condemning China but its indictments are based on falsehood and fabrications which can be disproved if the western media or concerned authorities bother to visit Xinjiang.

This scribe has been touring Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region regularly for the last four decades and is an eye witness to the development and prosperity of the region, once in the boon dogs and now a picture of prosperity.

Events like the seventh China-Eurasia Expo depict Xinjiang’s affluence without a shadow of doubt.

—The Author is a Retired Group Captain of PAF, who has written several books on China.