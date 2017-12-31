Over 7m kg of tobacco exported

Staff Reporter

Mardan

Philip Morris Pakistan Limited (PMPKL) has set a new record for Pakistan’s tobacco sector by exporting around 7.3 million kilograms of tobacco in 2017, an increase of more than 400% versus the previous year, made possible by focusing on sustainable tobacco production and cost competitiveness, a statement on Saturday said.

It said that in 2017, PMPKL accounted for more than 80 per cent of Pakistan’s overall tobacco export volume of 8.7 million kilograms.

Tobacco export destinations included Asia, Europe and Africa this year.

The statement further pointed out that according to Pakistan Tobacco Board figures, growth in Philip Morris exports significantly outpaced the overall growth of exports across the tobacco industry.

In 2016, the Ministry of Commerce recognized Philip Morris (Pakistan) with the Best Exporter award and gave recognition of its impressive tobacco exports performance and role in improving Pakistan’s economy.

Philip Morris tobacco exports contributed an estimated USD 18 million to Pakistan’s foreign currency export earnings, helping to mitigate a wider national trade deficit of around USD 12 billion during July-October, 2017, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the statement added.

The tobacco crop offers enormous potential for exports but there is a dire need to overcome structural and policy issues prevalent in the sector.

The significant increase in tobacco exports by PMPKL follows persistent efforts by the company over past few years to improve crop quality and promote Sustainable Tobacco Production (STP) in Pakistan.

PMPKL’s STP program applies an integrated approach to supporting farmers through provision of imported hybrid seed for higher and better quality yield, curing barn upgrades, balanced fertilizers and farm mechanization.