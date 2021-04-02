79 uplift schemes to unveil new era of development in Balochistan

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Balochistan unveils new era of youth development amid beefed up sports, recreation facilities.

The Balochistan government had spent Rs 20 billion in the period of three years for improving sports and recreation facilities across the province to bring the youth towards sports and channel their talent in healthy activities, official source said on Thursday.

The provincial government has been working on development of 79 schemes in sports sector of the province and the projects would be completed in near feature.

The Balochistan government had allocated more than Rs 8 billion to establish international level sports complex at every district of the province to provide world class sports facilities to the youth.

On the direction of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, the government was working on timely completion of sports complexes and stadiums in every district of the province.

That new sports complexes with huge gymnasium, all indoor sports, squash, cricket nets, dedicated walking track and others facilities would be established in every city of the province to encourage youth to actively take part in sports.