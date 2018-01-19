78kg charas seized, accused arrested

Around 78 kilograms of Charas of fine quality was recovered during a raid conducted at Paracha Chowk area from the jurisdiction of Site-B police on the directives of SSP district West Omar Shahid Hamid.

The narcotics was recovered from accused Allah Ditta son of Ramzan during raid conducted on a tip off, the SP Site Division Asif Ahmed Bughio told in a press conference on Thursday. The case has been lodged under the Narcotics Control Act with police station Site-B and further investigation is underway.—APP

