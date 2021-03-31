78 new deaths in Pakistan from coronavirus in 24 hours: NCOC

Pakistan’s Covid-19 death toll climbed to 14,434 after 78 people succumbed to the deadly disease during the previous day, according to official data available on Tuesday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), about 4,757 new coronavirus cases were recorded in 24 hours, taking the country’s Covid-19 tally to 603,126.

The daily active Covid-19 cases reached 50,397 in the last 24 hours amid the third wave of the pandemic that began last year.

Meanwhile, 2,848 patients recovered from the deadly disease in a day taking total recoveries to 603,126.

Pakistan: Daily update on #coronavirus cases •43,965 tests conducted in the last 24 hours

•4,757 people tested #COVID19 positive

•Positivity Ratio is 10.8%

— Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan (@nhsrcofficial) March 31, 2021

The NCOC also reported that a total of 10,197,032 tests had been conducted since the outbreak of the virus. There more than 600 hospitals with Covid-19 facilities and more than 3,000 patients, in critical condition across the country, it added.

The positivity ratio stands at 10.8 percent.

Meanwhile, registration for vaccination of senior citizens aged 50 to 59 begins from today. Eligible citizens can send National Identity Card number through SMS to 1166 for registration.

