775 foreign buyers, importers participate in Expo 2017

10th Expo Pakistan 2017 inaugurated

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The 10th Expo Pakistan 2017, an event of the Ministry of Commerce & Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) was jointly inaugurated by Pervaiz Malik, Federal Minister for Commerce and Khurshid Shah, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Muhammad Zubair, Governor Sindh and Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Sindh at the Karachi Expo Center on Thursday. Mohammad Younus Dagha, Secretary Commerce and Inam Ullah Khan, Secretary, TDAP were also present on the occasion.

EXPO 2017 is a flagship trade event of the government of Pakistan where select buyers from around the world are invited to visit Pakistan and meet their business partners in the country and see for themselves the whole range of produce made in Pakistan to meet their procurement needs. This year 775 foreign buyers/ importers are visiting from 70 countries to participate in the event.

This year Pakistan’s leading brands like Chen One, Sitara Textile, AHAN, State Life Insurance, ARY Jewellers, PASDEC, Pakistan Software Export Board, Big Bird, JETRO, Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturer Association etc. have set up their stalls at the Karachi Expo Center. Fashion Council Pakistan along with the top designers like Amna Aqeel, Amir Adnan, Deepak Perwani, Funk Asia by Huma Adnan, Gogi by Hassan Riaz, Gulabo by Maheen Khan, The Pink tree by Mohsin Saeed, Jaffer Jees, are showcasing their latest collection in Expo Pakistan.

Ambassadors of Pakistan from Tunisia, South Africa and Azerbaijan are leading the business delegations from these countries for the EXPO 2017. After the inauguration, Pervaiz Malik, Federal Minister for Commerce and Khurshid Shah, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Muhammad Zubair, Governor Sindh and Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Sindh took a round of the entire expo and met with different exhibitors and saw their product range.

Afterwards, the Secretary Commerce along-with Secretary TDAP held meetings with business delegates from M/s. Metro Group from Germany, British High Commission, M/s. Ali Baba and China. Also, meetings of different delegations were held with the top businessmen of FPCCI and KCCI and businessmen of other trade sectors. The show will go on for the next three days i.e. 10-12, November 2017.