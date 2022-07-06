77 died due to monsoon rains: Sherry Rehman

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman Wednesday said that seventy-seven people from all over the country have so far lost their lives due to the monsoon rains.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, she said this indeed is a national tragedy. She said the most number of thirty-nine deaths were in Balochistan.

She also said that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had prepared a national monsoon contingency plan. She added that the provinces, districts and people themselves have to stay alert to reduce causalities as a result of monsoon rains.

مون سون کے موجودہ سپیل میں توسیع کی پیشگوئی، محکموں کو الرٹ رہنے کی ہدایات pic.twitter.com/1DlUO2XlAB — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) July 5, 2022

Quetta declared disaster struck

The Balochistan government declared Quetta a disaster-struck area and imposed a state of emergency in the provincial capital after rain wreaked havoc, killing dozens of people in the province.

According to the Balochistan Disaster Management Authority, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Pishin and Harnai districts have been the most affected by the rains, whereas flood conditions have also been reported in Muslim Bagh, Qamaruddin, and Khushnoob.

