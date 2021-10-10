767 Covid cases, lowest in 3 months reported

Pakistan has reported 19 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,257,955. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,106 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 767 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,780 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,484 in Sindh 5,636 in KP, 931 in Islamabad, 739 in Azad Kashmir, 350 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 462,466 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 435,882 in Punjab 175,735 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,113 in Islamabad, 34,339 in Azad Kashmir, 33,072 in Balochistan and 10,348 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 19,867,632 coronavirus tests and 40,584 in the last 24 hours. 1,187,308 patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,540 patients are in critical condition.

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.88 percent. So far, 63,046,740 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 493,575 in last 24 hours. 32,723,061 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 604,451 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 89,719,686 with 1,052,572 in the last 24 hours.INP