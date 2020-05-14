76,512 families receive cash under EECP

Staff Reporter

As many as 76,512 families have received Rs12,000 each cash here in Rawalpindi district under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme (EECP) launched by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

According to Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Anwaarul Haq, total 92,800 families were selected for the programme while the administration has provided cash amounting to over Rs 918.144 million to 76,512 persons.

He said, 26 centres were set up for Rawalpindi district including Gujar Khan tehsil, Taxila, Murree, Kahuta, Kallar Syedan and Kotli Sattian. He said, the poor families received cash from 26 points in Rawalpindi district while the cash was disbursed among the deserving families affected by the lockdown.